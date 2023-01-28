By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Sambo Ali has taken over from Maj-Gen, Christopher Musa, as the new Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in the Northeast.

Musa led the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad region for 18 months in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

Unveiling the handing over exercise, yesterday (Saturday), at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, General Musa disclosed that; “There is much to be done by troops in routing the remnants of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents in the Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad region.”

He added that the country, particularly the northeast, is relying on the successes recorded by the troops in the region to restore peace.

“Our troops in the frontlines are better equipped than the terrorists, in restoring peace in insurgency affected three states in the region,” he said, as General Ali knows the difficult terrains of the Theatre in bringing an end to the war.

He noted that without the restoration of peace and secure people’s lives and property, no development could take place.

Continued; “For us to succeed in the theater of war, all hands must be on deck to restore peace in the region.”

He, therefore, thanked the Borno State government, other security agencies and stakeholders for their synergies and support in the fight against insurgency and other criminal activities.

While bidding farewell to General Musa, as the new Commander, Infantry Corps, Kaduna, General Ali disclosed: “Musa has tried and we will continue where he stopped in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations.”

According to him, the State government and the people, including other security agencies to cooperate and support the Nigerian Army in the fight against terrorism.

In Yobe state, Maj-Gen. Lander Saraso has also taken over from Maj-Gen. Koko Isoni on Saturday, in Damaturu, as the new Commander of OPHK in the Northeast.

He lauded General Isoni, in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations, including infrastructural facilities in the various Army formations.

He also sought the support and cooperation of officers and men to the Army Command in the State.

“This will enable me to on build the successes recorded by his predecessor, Isoni,” he said.

While thanking the troops for their gallantry in the frontlines, Isoni urged them to give more support to his successor.

According to him, this will enable him to carry out his assignment without any hitch in the frontlines of Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad region.

He urged them to remain dedicated and professional, as well as shun criminal activities and other forms of misconduct.

“I thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya for providing an opportunity to serve as the Deputy Theatre Commander, OPHK.