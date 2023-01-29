By Jimitota Onoyume

The 5th edition of the Niger Delta Economic Discourse series on crude oil theft organised by GbaramatuVoice newspaper is set to hold in Warri, Delta state.

A statement made available to newsmen in the oil-rich city, Warri and signed by the publisher, Mr Jacob Abai said the theme of the discourse is, “Crude oil theft as a hypothesis: the antithesis of intervention to stem oil theft in contemporary Nigeria”, adding that the one-day event will hold at the Bon hotel on February 16 in Warri.

“For a better understanding of the programme, Niger Delta Economic Discourse Series is a flagship from GbaramatuVoice stable aimed at facilitating research methodologies, publications, and partner relevant agencies of government and private sectors on issues that are critical to the development of the oil-rich Nigeria’s Niger Delta region.

“The proposed meeting is in line with the newspaper’s culture of bringing to the surface, major issues confronting Niger Delta region to where they could be seen and treated.

“The gathering will offer a road map for restoring the health and vitality of the Niger Delta region while proposing a strategy for sustainable development, empowerment, and reintroduction/reintegration of the youths of the region to their proper pride of place.”

The event will attract key stakeholders in the “Niger Delta region, policymakers at both state and federal levels, Chief Executives of International Oil Companies (IOCs) in the country as well as their local counterparts in the down, mid and upstream of Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry. Representatives of the Pipeline Surveillance Companies, media professionals, traditional rulers from the oil producing communities, representatives of different security agencies and apparatus in the country.”.