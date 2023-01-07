By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed shock over the passing of the Photo Editor of The Guardian newspaper, Mr Femi Kuti.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, described Mr Kuti as a veteran photojournalist who paid his dues to the journalism profession and indeed the country as a whole.

The Speaker said during his lifetime, Mr Kuti proved himself to be a dedicated and committed photojournalist whose work of storytelling using photography contributed immensely to shaping society.

Gbajabiamila commiserated with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and The Guardian newspaper over the loss.

The Speaker also sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Femi Kuti and prayed to God to grant him eternal rest.