.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

A kingpin of Iceland, one of Rivers state’s most dreaded cults, Precious Adiele, was Saturday night hacked to death by members of rival Degbam in a gang war that also left yet unidentified elderly resident burnt dead in Gambia Street, Mile 2, Diobu Port Harcourt.

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed that the said, “Precious Adiele m’ age 26yrs old, a member of Iceland and a notorious armed robber who had been involved in series of robbery cases only just returned from the correctional centre.

“The Commissioner of Police (CP Okon Effiong) has deployed tactical teams to ensure no further breakdown of law and order and arrest other members of the cult group. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.”

A community source narrated that, “Precious Adiele, Leader of Bar Beach Iceland was ambushed at about 7:42 pm by the Degbam gang led by Mela, his former Iceland ally, who dealt him several machete cuts which killed him in Gambia Street of Mile 2, Diobu, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the Rivers capital.

“The Iceland member faithful to Precious Adiele in reprisal over his death went and set ablaze a house in Beribabou, a Degbam-dominated area when they couldn’t trap their target. An elderly resident trapped in the building was burnt to death in the inferno.”

The Rivers Police Command further recorded that the butchered Adiele, had, “Wasted lives including that of a young enterprising Moslem businessman after just withdrawing money from Keystone Bank at Mile 2 Diobu some three years ago. The man was murdered in cold blood at Gambia, Ikwerre Road, and the young wife turned an instant widow.

“He is also said to be responsible for the killing of another young Igbo businessman after the man withdraws money from an ATM at a bank opposite Nkpolu Secondary School, Mile 3 Diobu one fateful Saturday.

“Unfortunately for him, his main man who recently returned from prison too, who cross over to Deygbam, one Mela was said to have led the Degbam gang that killed him (Precious) yesterday night.”

Many residents, the majority of women, who have been victims of rape and other atrocities of the said gangster have been in jubilation since yesterday over the death of the gang leader.