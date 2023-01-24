….Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid prayer answered – Petroleum dealers

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State’s quest to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to gather momentum as council areas and communities in the district yesterday gave their endorsement and pledged to deliver the governor in the forthcoming general election.

They also endorsed other candidates of the PDP in the state including the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai.

The people gave the endorsement and support when Governor Ugwuanyi visited their areas to interact with them and seek their blessings ahead of the flag off of the PDP campaign in Enugu State billed to hold on January 27, 2023 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Ogui Road, Enugu.

The governor’s first port of call was his local government area, Udenu, where he was given a rousing reception.

Addressing his kinsmen and constituents, Governor Ugwuanyi thanked them for the support they have been giving him over the years, stating that he has not taken it for granted.

The governor informed them of the upcoming campaign of the PDP and his visits to the six local government areas of Enugu North Senatorial District, disclosing that he found it imperative to “first come to the people that own me to inform them first, seek their blessings and support before commencing the campaign formally.”

Governor Ugwuanyi who got the express endorsement of his stakeholders and constituents, urged them to ensure that they have their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and get ready to vote for the PDP in the state at the polls.

In Igbo-Eze South LGA, there was massive turnout as Governor Ugwuanyi got the commitment and endorsement of the united, focused and determined leaders, stakeholders and people of the council to deliver him and other PDP candidates in the state at the polls.

The governor expressed gratitude to them and promised to continue with the ongoing projects in the council area.

On arrival at Inyi Ogboegazi, Igbo-Eze North LGA, the jubilant people of the community trooped out in their numbers to cheer and endorse Governor Ugwuanyi for Senate, revealing that Ugwuanyi is the first governor to visit their community, and give them a sense of belonging.

In Ette, Igbo-Eze North LGA, the elated people of the community at the residence of a successful businessman and selfless leader, Steve Agada, equally endorsed Governor Ugwuanyi for Senate.

The people also endorsed other candidates of the PDP in the state including the PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and the party’s candidates for Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency and Igbo-Eze North II Constituency, Hon. Engr. Simon Atigwe and Hon. Clifford Obe respectively, pledging to give the PDP 100 percent votes at the polls.

They thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his unprecedented interventions in the community, especially in the areas of security, human capital development, infrastructure such as renovation of schools, earth road, three boreholes, among others.

The story was the same in Igogoro, Igbo-Eze North LGA, when Governor Ugwuanyi arrived the community as the people, including their religious and traditional leaders gave their endorsement and commended the governor for the construction of Community Primary School (CPS) II Igogoro and the ongoing grading of their road.

The people equally expressed gratitude to the governor for the provision of boreholes in Odomogwu and Nkpunato communities and the rural electrification project in Abba community which they said they executed separately with the N5million that Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration gave to each of the over 470 autonomous communities in the state to execute priority project of their choice.

In a related development, the Petroleum Dealers’ Association of Nigeria (PEDAN), Enugu North Senatorial District, led by the Chairman, Nze Emma Nweze, threw their weight behind Governor Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid, stating that the governor’s candidature is a “prayer answered.”

Speaking when they paid a solidarity visit to Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, Nweze said: “This association had been praying fervently to God to give us a man to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly. A time like this demands a strong mind, great heart, true faith and ready hand; a man whom the lust of office does not kill; a man whom the spoils of office cannot buy; a man who possess opinion and will; a man who has honour; a man who will not lie; a man who dare to face the demagogue and condemn its treacherous flattery without wincing; a tall man, Sun Crowned who stands above the fog in public duty and private thinking. You, Governor Ugwuanyi is the man.”

The association applauded the governor for “your numerous achievements in the last seven and half years in Enugu State,” adding: “The river along Enugu Road in Nsukka disappeared within your few months in office; the dualised road from Opi to Nsukka town with its shining electricity; the impossible roads from Eha Alumona to Leke and from Imilike to Ezimo including Enugu Ezike township roads and hospitals in Enugu-Ezike, Ibagwa; and many other projects innumerable to mention here.

“Recently, you added another big feather in the cap of Nsukka by building a State University of Medical and Applied Sciences in Igbo-Eno. Still particularly interesting is the appointment of a professor from Nsukka to be the first Vice Chancellor of the medical university. What of the T-Junction Flyover Bridge and the Federal Polytechnic in Ohodo you attracted? All are your achievements.”