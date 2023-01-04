.

LAGOS—The Lagos State Police Command has identified Inspector Imeh Johnson as the officer who allegedly shot and killed Gafaru Buraimoh on December 7, 2022 in Ajah, Lagos State.

Inspector Johnson is attached to the Ajah Division of the Force.

The Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, explained that the alleged killer cop is in detention at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba as the case is being concluded.

Hundeyin said: “The orderly room trial of Inspector Imeh Johnson has been forwarded to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 2, Lagos for final decision.”

While Buraimoh’s body was laid to rest according to Muslim rites a day after the incident, there is a likelihood that it may be exhumed for an autopsy to assist the prosecution team to prove its case.