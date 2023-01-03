.

…as Atiku’s group holds the freedom to walk in Ibadan, Wednesday

By Adeola Badru

The former Minister of State for FCT, Oloye Olajumoke Akinjide, has disclosed that the grouse of the five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governors, named G-5 Governors, was not about the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, but the leadership of the party led by Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

She, however, assured that the lingering crisis bedevilling the party at the national would be amicably resolved before the February 25 Presidential election.

The former minister made the disclosure, yesterday, at a press conference, held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Iyaganku, Ibadan, to herald the Atiku/Okowa freedom walk, held in Ibadan on Wednesday (Today).

According to her, there were issues and problems arising from the presidential primaries, adding that the issues were not about Atiku, but Ayu.

She said: “The people that should be fought tooth and nail should be the APC. The issue in PDP is a trivial issue that should be resolved amicably within the party.”

“The issue in PDP is about Ayu, not about the presidential candidate of our party. Even when the Atiku was in Ibadan, he said he did not have any issue with the G-5 Governors.”

“Ayomi is a man God has prepared for a time like this,” Jumoke-Akinjide said.

In his remark, a former deputy governor of Oyo State, Hazeem Gbolarumi, vowed that with or without the G-5 Governors, PDP will the election.

He noted that the theme of the freedom walk was carefully chosen to reflect the current precarious economic, security and political mess that APC led Federal government has plunged the country.

“The desire for liberation is required joint efforts of all lovers of Nigeria, thus we should rise to flush APC out of government. This will be legitimately done on 25 February 2023, however, Wednesday’s outing is a preamble to achieving our goal.”

“The event will be peaceful, security agencies have been duly informed to maintain law and order. The attendance is not limited to PDP members but all Nigerians that believe in the advancement of this country. They should come out to demonstrate rejection of the APC administration. More reasons for Nigerians to vote Atiku-Okowa will be unveiled,” he stated.

In his submission for the reason behind the freedom walk, a chieftain of the party and former Minister of Power and Steel, Elder Wole Oyelese, stated that since the return of democracy in 1999, Nigerians could now see the difference between the PDP and APC government.

He recalled that during the Obasanjo and Jonathan years, PDP was in power, and the Nigerian economy was much better than it is now, pointing out that Nigerians had never suffered like this under the PDP governance of the country.

“Now that Nigerians have experienced the APC government and what they got was imaginable suffering l, the difference is clear. Our people are going to bed hungry every night and they still have to sleep with 9nly one eye closed because of insecurity as bandits, terrorists and common criminals prowl the land in search of victims.”

“The Buhari administration has piled up debt. The infrastructural deficit can be seen in the absence of the most basic amenities. Most of our people are unemployed. Young Nigerians have no choice but to dabble into cybercrime known as “Yahoo Yahoo, while others are fleeing Nigeria in drove.”

“We are virtually in a hopeless situation. Another four years of APC will throw Nigeria into the stone age. But there is hope. Atiku will rescue Nigeria from bondage and suffering.”

“Atiku is a detribalised pan-Nigerian, a bridge builder with long-standing friends and associates in every nook and cranny of Nigeria who is acceptable to all ethnic groups and religious bodies in Nigeria,” he stated.