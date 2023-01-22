By Efosa Taiwo

Mike Bamiloye, the founder and president of the film production company Mount Zion Faith Ministries has said that those who refer to themselves as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) do not belong to the kingdom of God.

He warned people to stop referring to themselves as the greatest of all time (GOAT) because of their talents.

He said this via his Instagram handle.

According to him, GOAT means stubborn, headstrong, disobedient and an unbelieving people in the Bible while sheep symbolises the children of God.

The movie producer then questioned why people choose to identify as goats, asking “Don’t you see the spirit of the GOAT is already possessing you?”

He then noted that "a goat people have no place in the kingdom of God."