By Efosa Taiwo

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB has raised an alarm over a planned invasion of Anambra state by Fulani terrorists.

In a statement signed by its media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group claims that intelligence information at their disposal alerted them to the terrorists’ plans to attack the Nnewi and Awka communities of the state.

It said that the Fulani herdsmen trooping into the aforesaid communities and claim to be in the town for business are “actually terrorists coming for attacks.”

The statement reads in part, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of the great and indefatigable liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU wish to inform the people of Anambra State to get prepared for the invasion of fulani jihadists into their State. Intelligence information at our disposal has it that the fulani terrorists a.k.a herdsmen chased out from Enugu State, mostly from Oji River Provence, are trooping into Anambra to invade some unspecified Communities there.

“Nnewi is in the heart of every righteous Igbo man and woman because it is the home of our eternal leader, Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu. Moreover, Nnewi stands tall as a Biafran industrial revolution center providing high level of employment to many Igbo youths. Nnewi is a very important and strategic place that needs to be protected. Any form of terrorist attack at Nnewi will be a big blow to Biafra and to Ndigbo in particular.”

The group called on the Governor and the people of Anambra state to be on alert to confront the invading terrorists whom it claimed had perfected plans to attack the state.

The statement continued, “IPOB worldwide is appealing to those having intentions to attack the Hausa community in Ihiala LGA to stop. Hausas are not the same with fulanis. Hausas came into Igbo land for business while fulanis came to conquer Igbo Land. As our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has said that innocent Hausas are free to do legitimate business in Biafra without molestation. We are not after the Hausas, but we are after invading terrorists. Governor Soludo we appreciate your efforts to demand the release and surety our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU and every IPOB member worldwide thank you,

“Gov. Soludo and every concerned Nnewi citizen should be prepared and ready to confront the invading terrorists because they have perfected plans to camp and later invade the state. IPOB will be willing and ready to work with those who are willing to secure our land from fulani terrrorists.