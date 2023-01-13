Prof. Ujah (middle) and the visiting BSCVGs team

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, FUHSO, Prof. Innocent Ujah, has expressed the resolve of the institution to collaborate with the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVGs, on the security of staff and students of the university.

Prof. Ujah who made this known when he received the Zonal leadership of the security outfit at the institution in Otukpo, said the visit was timely given the recent cases of kidnappings in that part of the state.

The Vice Chancellor noted that the university accords top priority to the security and wellbeing of its students, staff and lecturers and would ceaselessly continue to do so.

“That is why students of our institution stay in hostels provided by the university to ensure that their movement is monitored for the purpose of their security and wellbeing,” he said.

He stated that the institution was already working with a vigilante group to ensure security in the university noting, however, that the magnitude of the security need of the school was such that it would not hesitate to work with more security groups like the BSCVGs.

The Vice Chancellor urged members of the security outfit to ensure diligence and strict adherence to the guiding principles of the organisation in order to ensure successful discharge of their duties and responsibilities to the people.

Earlier, the Zonal Commander of the BSCVGs Mr. Williams Agada who lauded the Vice Chancellor for according a rousing reception to his team expressed joy at the level of developmental activities the coming of the institution had brought to Otukpo and its environs.

He congratulated Prof. Ujah on his appointment as the first Vice Chancellor of the institution and also his conferment with the Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON, by President Muhammadu Buhari saying it attests to his strength of character and capacity to deliver on responsibilities.

While praying for more strength and wisdom for the Vice Chancellor to enable him sustain the rapid transformation of the institution and take it to higher height the Zonal Commander noted that they were in the university to also tap into the developmental strides of school particularly in the area of security assuring that they were readily available for collaboration with the institution.

On the entourage of the Zonal Commander were the Otukpo Commander, Mr. Emmanuel Inalegwu, the Officer in Charge, OC, Female, Helen Edache and other staff of the security outfit.