By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck on Tuesday evening, when a fuel laden tanker with 33,000 litre of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise called petrol, overturned, crushing an Okada rider to death following collision at Mile 2-Oshodi Expressway, Alaba Bus Stop area of Lagos State.

According to eyewitness, the incident happened at about 6.45 pm when the visibility was getting dark.

The impact led to the tanker overturning, and spilled it’s content in the process.

The deceased whose identity could not be determined as of press time was later recovered and taken to the mortuary.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr.Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, said the agency upon receipt of the report promptly dispatched rescue team to the scene of the incident for recovery operation.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, “The agency responded to an incident at the above location in which a fuel laden tanker has overturned due to a collision between the tanker and a motorcycle.

“Unfortunately, the motorcycle rider was crushed to death underneath the tanker and its contents are spilling onto the road rendering the scene extremely hazardous to other motorists and passersby.”

Meanwhile, the agency worked in collaboration with men of the Lagos Fires and Rescue Service, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps, LNSC, Nigerian Police to secure the scene and carry out secondary incident containment measures while heavy duty equipment by LASEMA had been dispatched to remove the tanker from the road.

“Residents are urged to avoid any naked flame until the incident is contained,” Oke-Osanyitolu stated.