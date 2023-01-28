By Jimitota Onoyume

Motorists in Warri, Delta state woke up to another sad reality as a litre of petrol sold for N500.

The ugly development immediately caused a hike in the transport fare to every route by commercial tricycle operators and motorcyclists.

There have been instability in the price of petrol in the last one month with several filling stations selling at rates they chose.

Some sold a litre for N290 while others did at N340.

Motorists and commuters have continued to lament yesterday’s increase , adding that they were also disturbed with the long queues at filling stations.

“With the high cost you still can’t see petrol to buy”, a resident of Jakpa road area told the Vanguard.

In a related development, the scarcity of new naira notes was also a thing of worry yesterday as many traders had started rejecting the old naira notes.