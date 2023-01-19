.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has begun the move to regulate the activities of major and independent petroleum marketers operating along major roads and traffic-prone areas within the state.

The measure has become necessary in view of the lingering fuel scarcity across the country, which has continued to affect the free flow of traffic in the state.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement, stressed that “the move becomes imperative in order to check indiscriminate activities of motorists queuing up to buy petroleum products who oftentimes, park carelessly on the roads and bridges, therefore impeding the free flow of traffic.”

He added that major and Independent petroleum marketers whose filling stations are situated on major highways and areas susceptible to traffic will henceforth be allowed to operate only between the hours of 9 am to 4. pm daily, pending when the fuel shortage crisis subsides.

Oladeinde, added that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority LASTMA, Vehicle Inspection Service, VIS, Transport Operations Compliance Unit, TOCU, and other law enforcement agencies have been charged to ensure the seamless flow of traffic across the state while admonishing all major and independent petroleum marketers to comply with the directive or be sanctioned.