By Emmanuel Iheaka

Human rights activist, Nnamdi Iwuala, Friday, staged a solo protest in front of Imo State Government House, Owerri over hike in price of petrol in the state.

Speaking to journalists, Iwuala, the founder of Genius Eyes International Foundation for the Hopeless, said the hike and scarcity of fuel in the state were affecting the economy of the state.

He lamented that a litre of petrol sells for N450 in the state.

Iwuala called on the government to order price regulatory agencies in the state to compel fuel stations to start selling at the government approved pump price.

The activist who bore placards, stated that residents of the state were suffering in the midst of plenty.

“I am here protesting alone to show how angry I am. I am angry because a litre of fuel sells for N450 in Imo State while it sells cheaper in other states. The government is saying nothing and the regulatory agencies are doing nothing.

“The people are suffering. The economy is shrinking. Prices of goods and services are high. The people of the state are crying and the government is not perturbed about it. I am calling on the government to do the needful by ensuring that fuel station owners in the state start selling at the approved pump price”, he submitted.