If you’re an artist or music industry professional looking to take your career to the next level, you’ll want to get to know Samuel Peterson and his company, Lukrush Trade Management Holding LLC. With a focus on helping artists develop their identity, voice, and marketability, as well as organizing successful shows and events, Lukrush Trade Management Holding LLC has something for everyone, from emerging artists to established acts.

“Every music artist is unique and has their own sound and style,” Peterson says. “This can include pop, R&B, Afrobeat, jazz, and rock musicians, among others. The pre-production phase of a project involves planning and organizing the concept, branding, and logistics. This includes selecting the music and choosing the appropriate artists for the show. Once the show’s date is set, we focus on PR, marketing, and media advertising.”

When it comes to putting on a show, Peterson and his team know what it takes to succeed. “We consider the demographic and audience that we will be performing for, choose the right venue, and cast the appropriate talent,” he says. “We may also feature established artists to attract a larger following.”

In addition to his experience in the music industry, Peterson also holds a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree and has studied education at Northeastern University, bringing a unique blend of education and music to his work.

“To succeed in the music industry, it is important to learn the business, seek out a mentor, and take courses in music business and finance,” he advises. “It is also helpful to have a producer who understands your musical style and can guide you in all genres. Networking and building relationships with industry professionals can also be beneficial. Finally, it is important to be open to learning and adapting to change.”



With a track record of successful events like the “Hair Affair” show.

Peterson is particularly excited about his signed artist, Miles. “His style is classic and mature yet young and fierce, and current with the times. This artist is not just a singer but one who takes on real issues with his music and inspires an audience to look at them selves in many different ways while giving them a true feeling of love and faith. The album the love experience is just that and the miles love experience is a true journey to the ears. His first single will be out 2023 and the world should get ready for the voice of miles.”