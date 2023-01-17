By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Federal Government has reiterated that the Free Trade Zones scheme has immensely contributed to the execution of landmark economic achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment Amb. Maryam Katagun while delivering a keynote address at the commissioning of the Kano Free Trade Zone administrative building and Nigeria Special Economic Zones Institute in Kano on Tuesday.

The State Minister who represented the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otumba Adeniyi Adebayo at the occasion lauded the four commissioned projects that were funded by the Federal Government through the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) in Kano Free Trade Zone.

The commissioned projects include, the ultra-modern administrative office, the investors suites, roads and special economic zone training institute.

She enumerated the landmark economic achievements of the Buhari administration through the scheme.

“The landmark achievements to buttress this point include: Designation of six special economic zones, designation of four International Airports as Free Trade Zones and geometric increase in the number of designated Free Trade Zones to 46 as against 21 at the time of inception.

“Others are the Refinery at Dangote Free Trade Zone, Deep-Sea port at Lagos Free Trade Zone and attraction of investments worth N14.1 trillion ($30 billion)” she stated.

She further stated that “provision of world-class infrastructure at Kano Free Trade Zone is a deliberate measure in truly positioning it as a Strategic West Africa Business Gateway, with the aim of leapfrogging the country’s economy to greatness.”

She reassured that the Federal Government is more than ever prepared to improve on infrastructure in the Zone to continue to c o continue to attract and retain foreign and local local direct investment.

In his address, the Managing Director of NEPZA lauded the transformation of Kano Trade zone saying that it is a result of the cooperation the authority had received from the people and Kano state government.

Part of the highlights of the event include the presentation of awards to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otumba, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Katagum, the Kano state commissioner for Finance and the Retired Deputy Comptroller of Customs Kathleen Ekekezie.

The the Kano Trade Free Zone ultramodern administrative building is named after the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagum.