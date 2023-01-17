By Ezra Ukanwa

Nigerians have been advised to develop the habit of saving culture for future financial well-being.

The President of Family Peace Cooperative Society, FPCS, Peace Amb. Segun Ogunyannwo gave the advice during the official launch of the Family Peace Cooperative Society, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Amb. Ogunyannwo who expressed concerns over the financial recklessness of some salary earners also called on Nigerians to always be prudent in their endeavors.

The President of FCPS said the benefits of a cooperative society cannot be overemphasized, stressing the need for both public and private workers to form cooperative societies for mutual assistance and socio-economic benefits.

He stated that FCPS was set up after the lockdown experience of COVID-19 that redefined the benefits of saving for tomorrow in the day-to-day affairs of every Nigerian.

According to him, most challenges of housing encountered by some retired public officers are due to their failure to key into the opportunities inherent in saving culture through cooperative society.

“Family Peace Cooperative Society is a society that is not such because we’re going to meet the needs of our members with a human appeal. The focus is on mediators, it is not for everybody, because we believe that in a family of mediators, nobody should go to bed without food.

While calling for a more enabling environment for cooperative societies to operate in the country, Amb. Ogunyannwo reiterated the commitment of FPCS towards contributing to human development through economic empowerment

In his remark, a Retired Diplomat, Amb. Demenongu Agev, a Patron of FPCS called for measures that would guard against fraudulent cooperative societies in the country.

While stressing the importance of cooperatives, Amb. Agev emphasized the need for cooperative societies to invest in agriculture and housing towards enhancing food security and reducing the housing deficit in the country.

He further called on all Nigerians to seize the opportunity to join the Family Peace Cooperative Society for it has great benefits for members.