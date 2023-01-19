The largest gathering of student awardees, Student Celebrity Award is set to hold March.

The Organizer and Chief Executive of Campus Models Worldwide, Mr. Divine Johnson who spoke to news men in Abuja, stated that the awards organized by Campus Models Worldwide in collaborative sponsorship of Edo state Government, is to recognize students who despite academic workload have also been successful in other various field of their lives.

According to Johnson, the Students Celebrity Awards is meant to encourage students to bring the best out of themselves. “We aim to raise the next generation celebrities by identifying them and nurturing them into the right part to fame and deliberately supporting them to attain such fame.

He disclosed that Winners from any category are entitled to: “Publicity in a national newspaper, N100,000 cash prize, Certificate of award, Gold plated award, Certificate of acknowledgment of your craft/certificate of recommendation of your craft, Branded souvenirs, Endorsement deal we find suitable, Confirmation graphics for the finale, Courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor of your school if we visit while nominees are entitled to A certificate of nomination and Craft promotion on our official online platform

The award Categories include: Student event of the year ( Student Beauty Pageant of the year/Student Party of the year/most popular event, Student female model of the year (Student pageant queen of the year), Student male model of the year (Student pageant king of the year), Most creative student of the year ( student event planner of the year/student act of the year / Student director of the year ), Student artist of the year, Student song of the year, Student host/compare of the year, Student hype man/woman of the year, Student DJ of the year.

Student dancer of the year, Student vocalist/instrumentalist of the year, Student On Air Personality of the year, Comic act (Student comedian of the year/Student skit maker of the year), Student photographer of the year, Student videographer of the year, Student writer of the year (student blogger of the year), Most brilliant student of the year, Most politically inclined student of the year, Student skincare brand of the year, Most influential student of the year (Student philanthropist of the year/student representative), Student fashion designer of the year,

Others are: Student exchange of the year ( Student crypto-currency trader of the year), Student Brand of the year (Student shoe vendor/shoe maker of the year / Student cloth vendor of the year /Student hair vendor Student modeling agency of year/student organization of the Student), Student Food vendor of the year (Student baker of the year / student chef vendor of the year), Most handsome student of the year, Most beautiful student of the year, Student CEO of the year, Student online personality (Student vblogger/ student online TV of the year/ student PR /influencer of the year /TV), Student graphics designer of the year, Student makeup artist of the year, Most decent student of the year.