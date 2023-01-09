By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Four persons lost their lives in an auto crash along Ondo/Ore road in Odigbo council area of Ondo State

Eyewitness account said that the crash which occurred on Sunday, around 3:00pm, involved an unregistered Nissan Bus.

Speaking on the crash, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ore Unit Commander, Mr Sikiru Alonge, said that thr accident was caused by lost of concentration of the driver.

Alonge said that “Nineteen persons were involved in the fatal accident which comprises of ten males adult, five females adult, two male child and two female children.

“Out of the nineteen persons, eight persons were injured comprising of six male adults and two female adults while four persons died on the spot, comprising of two male adults and two female adults,” he said

The injured victims, according to commander, were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment while the corpses of the victims had been deposited at the morgue.

Alonge, however, advised motorists to always concentrate while driving in order to save lives and property.