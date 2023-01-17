By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the 12 edition of the Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial, DOAM, Foundation Charity Golf Tournament, in collaboration with some corporate firms have concluded plans to hold golf tournament.

The event, renowned for its exceptionally high standards, is scheduled to hold on January 28, 2023, at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Ikoyi- Lagos.

In a statement, DOAM Foundation listed some of the notable corporate bodies supporting the charity golf event to include: Access Bank Plc, ARM Pension Managers, Sparkle, Total Energy, Cappa & D’Alberto, Radial Circle Group, 7-Up Bottling Company, Custodian & Allied Ltd, TINO Electronics, KPMG, Mixta Nigeria, Afam Tailors, Radisson Hotel, Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel, Ikoyi Club, 1938 and others.

About one hundred players have secured spots in the final round after the qualifying event on January 7, 2023. They will be joined by guest players.

The different levels of support offered by corporate sponsors and individuals will go a long way in helping the Foundation address some of the challenges faced by the less privileged, especially children and youths.

Data from the Foundation reveal that, from its inception, it has touched about 91,000 lives through the various life-improvement programmes that it has executed for the less privileged. This has been made possible by funds raised from the annual golf event.

The final of the tournament will be rounded off with a cocktail event in the evening, which will also feature prize presentations to winners, with more opportunities to interact with all its partners and donors.