…Commends sponsors of 2022 festival

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Akpe Iboku/Etongko Mkpe Uruan Heritage Foundation, has expressed its commitment to preserve and promote the age-long Heritage of the people of Uruan. Local Government area of Akwa Ibom State

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, leaders of the Foundation, including its Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT) , Obong Iyamba Efiong, spoke during the 2022 Iboku Uruan cultural festival.

The statement added that Obong Efiong who spoke while welcoming the guests at the second edition of the festival on December 28, 2022, appreciated dignitaries from within and outside the state that honoured their invitation and made the event a memorable one.

He also appreciated the sponsors, including the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, for contributing towards the success of the festival through their massive support.

The statement reads in part: “The second edition of Iboku Uruan Cultural festival, put together by the Akpe Iboku/Etongko Mkpe Uruan Heritage Foundation, was held in Mbiaya Uruan, in Uruan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday 28th December 2022.

“Welcoming the guests, the Chairman Board of Trustees of the Foundation, Obong Iyamba Efiong said the annual festival aims at preserving and showcasing the revered culture of the Akpe Iboku/Etongko Mkpe Uruan people in particular and the rich Uruan heritage in general.

“Obong Efiong, who is also the clan Head of Akpe Iboku/Etongo Ekpe clan in Uruan poured praises on members of the Foundation for their vision, passion, commitment and selfless sacrifices which saw to the birth of the festival in 2021 and its grand outing in 2022.

“Also the BoT Chair specially commended all the sponsors, Guiness Nigeria Plc., Producers

of Orijin beverage, Nigerian Breweries plc, producers of 33 Lager Beer, the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort; Gelato and Coffee University, among other brands for believing in the festival project and giving their support”

Similarly, a BoT member of Akpe Iboku/Etongko Mkpe Uruan Heritage Foundation, and Chairman of Barracuda Capital Partners Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Larry Ettah, specially appreciated a former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma and Mr Udeme Ufot for honouring their invitation.

Ettah, according to the statement also appreciated all the Sponsors and appealed that the goodwill and partnership be sustained.

On his part, the former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, extolled the people for promoting unity, love and progress in the area and extending same to their brothers in Cross River State through the festival.

Duke while thanking members of the foundation for making him the Special guest of honour at the event said, “I commend the organisers for a job well done, and I pray for the sustainability of this annual cultural festival”

“The festival featured cultural displays by the notable Ekpe as well as other cultural troupes that thrilled the gathering. Among them were Abang, Nyok, Ekombi, Atemtem, while the shades of Ekpe included Ekong, Ibom, Ebonko, Murua Okpoho, Murua Nkanda, Murua Iyamkpe and Idem Nkanda.

“Also various Women Groups from Uruan who gracefully paraded the festival arena in their colourful attires and styles added colour and, glamour to the occasion. The Eku Nyoro Ekpe from Calabar, with Etubom Bassey Eyo Ndem also graced the festival in their numbers.

“The colourful festival witnessed the first three winners of Nyoro Ekpe competition go home with fantastic prizes while others were presented with consolation awards for their participation.

“Similarly, Certificates of Good Corporate Citizenship were presented to all the sponsors and partners by the organisers, namely, Orijin Beverage, Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Ibom Heritage Organisation, Gelato and Coffee University, Barracuda Capital Partners Limited, SO&U, Brand Believers, Akwa Savings and Loans, amongst others”, It noted.

According to the statement the festival was well attended by Akwa Ibom royal fathers and the political class especially from the LGA and state, among whom were Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Aniekan Bassey, represented by Dr Eventus Edem, Prof Nse Essien, Vice Chancellor Akwa Ibom State University(AKSU), Professor Joseph Ushie, Dean of Arts, University of Uyo(UNIUYO).

Others were the Patriarch of Ibibio Land Ntenyin (Dr)Solomon D. Etuk, represented by the Paramount Ruler of Uyo, Edidem Sylvanus Okon, the Paramount Ruler, of Uruan, Edidem Cosmas Nkanga, Paramount Ruler of Nsit Atai Edidem Peter Effiong; Chairman of Uruan LG, Surv. Ekpenyong, Prince Godwin Ntukude, Barr Usenobong Akpabio, a former State Lawmaker, to mention a few.