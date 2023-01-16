By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Caridad Ernesto Empowerment Foundation (TCEEF) has empowered over 300 parents form Edo Central and Edo North Senatorial Districts with cash gifts to pay their children’s school fees for the new term.

The event was held in Auchi, the headquarter of Etsako West local government area.

The coordinator of the programme Mr Tijani Mohammed and other members of the foundation officially distributed the cash gift to the parents of the children who are resuming this term .

He said the aim of the “programme is to reduce the hardship faced by some parents in the payment of their children’s schools fees especially now that the festive period just ended.

“The world is passing through economic challenges and the situation in Nigeria is not an exemption. But our people are resilient and in every situation, you see our parents struggling to give their children education which is the best gift parents can give to their children.

“The essence of The Caridad Ernesto Empowerment Foundation is to help the needy and the founder has vowed that he will continue to support the needy to help us have a better society.”

The beneficiaries of the programme expressed their gratitude to God and the founder of the empowerment foundation for helping them with the cash gift .

The Caridad Ernesto Foundation is a non governmental organisation with the aim of helping the less privileged.

It would be recalled that the organisation had in December distributed food items to people in Edo North and central for the yuletide celebration and promised that with time, their activities would cover the three Senatorial Districts of the state.