Timi-ebi Angodideke Foundation has donated cash worth millions and clothing materials to about 150 elderly women and widows of the Ayakoromo community in Burutu local government.

Hon. Timiebi Angodideke, Chairman and Founder of the Foundation, who presented the items to the people on Sunday, stated that it is part of the foundation’s mission and vision to alleviate hunger and poverty in society.

Angodideke disclosed that the foundation has been doing this for the past three years; this is the fourth time, and this year over 150 people benefited.

The Timi-ebi Angodideke Foundation was established to assist the needy by utilizing his God-given privileges to assist the elderly, widows, and the less fortunate in society.”That is the foundation’s goal and objective,” Angidideke stated.

Angodideke reiterated the commitment of the foundation to continue to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in society.

He, however, urged governments, corporate organizations, and well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the elderly and widows by assisting in providing support to them.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke commended the Timi-ebi Angodideke Foundation for the gesture and called on other wealthy individuals to do the same.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Eyenanaotu Field, thanked the foundation for the donation, saying that it would reduce the hardships faced by the elderly and widows.

“I want to thank the Timi-ebi Angodideke Foundation for the cash gift and wrappers for remembering us in Ayakoromo,” she said.”I am happy for the items and have prayed for the donor and entire membership of the NGO,” Mrs. Eyenanaotu said.

Mrs. Amausomo Benafa, another beneficiary, said the gesture came at the right time when they were in need of such items.

“I’d like to thank for this thoughtful gesture of remembering the elderly and widows; my prayers are for God’s protection on his life.”