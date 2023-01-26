…says Arase remains right person to chair PSC

A nonprofit organisation, One Love Foundation, OLF, Thursday, debunked allegations leveled against the newly appointed Chairman of the Police Service Commission, PSC, former Inspector General of Police, IGP, Solomon Arase.

OLF debunked the allegations in a statement signed by the Head of Communication, OLF, Thomas Markus, where it described the allegations as untrue and misleading.

According to the statement, it was alleged that the former IGP ordered shoot-at-sight, killing of 30 unarmed protesters, and others.

The statement reads in part, “We, the undersigned civil society organisation, one love foundation with adequate spread across Nigeria congratulate former IGP Solomon Arase on his appointment as the new Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC)

“We know what Arase stands for and we know he can make the difference. We believe that Arase can make the PSC work, because it is Arase. But there are very few like Arases.

“This is why we must, going forward, adopt and stick to the standard and best practices that the PSC, being a civilian external oversight and accountability mechanism arm for the police is better headed by an experienced retired police officer. We hope Arase will be the best retired police chief to be appointed to head the PSC.

“Solomon Arase (rtd),achievement as igp of police then recorded many feats, which include: Setting up the Complaints Response Unit (CRU) which is an improvement on existing public complaints mechanisms by introducing the use of technology and expanding the platforms through which members of the public could send complaints of police misconduct and receive timely feedback.

“Arase, upon assuming office as IGP, espoused the vision of modern and democratic policing that is transparent, responsible, accountable and respectful of human rights.

“He initiated the very first set of measures to check police brutality especially, the excesses of SARS. He split SARS into two units with one to handle arrest and the other to handle investigation. But most of his initiatives and efforts to entrench a culture of discipline and accountability were not sustained by his successors

“We are also aware of how his efforts to rein in some notorious SARS commanders against whom were frequent and high numbers of complaints were frustrated by political interference.

Hence we are deeply surprised by the press release of a fellow civil society who without empirical and valid evidence have made unsubstantiated allegations, against the person of Solomon Arase that viza-viz that during Arase time as IGP, the following took place; His infamous ‘shoot at sight order’ will forever be unforgotten in the annals of the country and the living and posthumous minds of living and dead Easterners; On 30th August 2015, he ordered and no fewer than 30 unarmed protesters were killed in Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Uyo, Calabar, Enugu and Onitsha; On 2nd Dec 2015, he ordered and 30 unarmed Easterners were killed at Onitsha Niger Bridgehead, Obodoukwu Road, Owerri Road and other parts of Onitsha; On 29th Jan 2016, he ordered and 20 unarmed Easterners were killed in Aba; On 9th Feb 2016, he ordered and not less than 30 unarmed Easterners were killed at Ngwa High School in Aba; On 29th and 30th May 2016, he ordered and 140 unarmed Easterners were massacred in Onitsha, Nkpor and Asaba.

“We make it bold to say, that the above are all untrue and we dare the undersigned civil society to provide any valid and empirical evidence to corroborate their findings in view of their wild allegations against IGP Solomon Arase in this regard.

However, the statement threatened to take legal action against Intersociety if they fail to withdraw the allegations.

“We are however, by this press release giving sufficient notice to the above described ‘civil’ society a benefit of doubt, for them to retract their false allegations against IGP Solomon Arase (rtd), or we shall be compelled to institute legal proceedings against them.

“We hope wise counsel and voice of reason is heeded by Intersociety cso in this regard”, the statement added.