The Celebrities Forum Of Nigeria has adopted Comrade Timi Frank as its Grand Patron with immediate effect.

In a meeting that was held in London on the 9th of January 2023 during H.E Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar’s visit to the United Kingdom on the invitation of the state, the Executive Chairman of the forum Hon. Collins Onyeaji discussed extensively with Comrade Timi Frank the Forum’s plans to endorse Atiku Abubarkar GCON and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as the Forum’s presidential candidate and vice for the upcoming election of February 2023.

Having established a working and mutual relationship, the Chairman of the Forum pledged for Comrade Frank to become its Grand Patron which he gladly accepted.

The President of the Forum Mr Imonikhe Sylvester also known as JMONEY, a seasoned musician of Edo descent has further said that Comrade Frank’s emergence as their Grand Patron is a big step towards actualizing the Atiku/Okowa’s project by the forum. “Comrade Timi Frank has what it takes to be the Grand Patron of our forum. He has been in the political circle for a long time and has the technical knowledge that we as a forum can lean on whenever we need advice and directives, adopting him as our Grand Patron is a big step towards the actualization of Atiku and Okowa 2023 which is a project we are passionate about”, he added.

It is worth noting that Comrade Timi Frank is currently the ULMWP Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, a political activist, a social commentator, a writer, and a public speaker. Comrade Frank is a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and an active advocate of the Atiku/Okowa 2023 presidency.

This press release was issued and signed by the Executive Chairman of the Forum Hon. Collins Onyeaji on Thursday January 12, 2023. Noting that Comrade Frank’s adoption as the Forum’s Grand Patron is part of the Forum’s continuous effort to bring social, economic, and developmental change to the Nigerian communities.