Former Super Eagles international, Ogenyi Onazi has joined Bahrain Premier League club, East Riffa.

Onazi joins the Bahrainain outfit from Italian Serie D club, Casertana FC where he last played.

The 30-year-old, to keep himself fit, trained with Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Remo Stars last month.

The widely travelled player has featured for clubs in Italy, Turkey, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia and Denmark.

Onazi was a member of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.