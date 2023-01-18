By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE Former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Kabiru Adjoto has declared as false, allegation that he diverted a vehicle donated by the Edo state government to the police in Ikakumo, his home town which is under the Ibillo Division of the Nigerian Police for personal use.



A pressure group, Akoko-Edo Development Association (ADA) popularly called Akoko-Edo Forum had in a letter to the Deputy Governor of the state, Hon Philip Shaibu dated January 12, 2023 and signed by Bar (Mrs) Mary Opii, Secretary of the association while thanking the state government for the donation of four vehicles for the police in the local government area alleged that the fourth one meant for Ikakumo Police post is missing and that investigation showed that it was with Adjoto.



“We are shocked that a vehicle meant to help with logistics in defeating the criminals and kidnappers who have made life unbearable in the area can be hijacked by an individual. As a champion of total eradication of criminals from Edo State and Edo North in particular, we sincerely call on your Excellency to kindly intervene as a matter of urgency to cause Mr. Adjoto to release the vehicle to Ibillo Police Division (Ikakumo police post) immediately.”



But when contacted, Adjoto denied the allegation chronicling the establishment of the police outpost in Ikakumi through his personal efforts where he also donated a Toyota Hilux which the Ibillo Division as the head misused, destroyed and abandoned.



He said another vehicle donated was also taken by the Ibillo Division and destroyed in an accident while on a hired service.



Adjoto said it was a decision by the community which he supports to leave the vehicle in Ikakumo so that it would not suffer the same fate as its predecessors.



He described the allegation as “Lies from the pit of hell co-sponsored by drowning APC in Akoko-Edo and DPO Ibillo division who now openly play politics and act as APC mouth peace. The vehicle in question is in Ikakumo in addition to the hilux pickup. I donated to the police post.