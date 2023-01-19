.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji fighting to rid the North West of terrorists and Bandits have neutralized 10 bandits in several gun fights, recovering arms and ammunition after the encounters.

Giving details of the operation, Director, of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said, “On 17 January 2023, troops of Operation Forest Sanity deployed at Danali in Danmusa LGA of Kastina State while on fighting patrol along Road Maidabino- Danmusa encountered and engaged terrorists in a firefight in which 2 bandit were neutralized.

“Also two (2) Ak 47 rifles and three (3) MCs were recovered.

“On 18 January 2023, troops of Operation Forest Sanity while on fighting patrol to Dunya in Danmusa LGA of Katsina encountered terrorists at Dangeza Village

“Troops engaged the terrorists in a firefight and neutralized one (1), troops also recovered one ( 1 ) AK 47 rifle mounted on a motorcycle with two (2) magazines, and one (1) Baofeng HHR.

“Additionally on the same day, troops conducted clearance operations to Malekachi, Munhaye, Awala, Mairairai, and Kabari villages in Danko-Wasagu and Maru Local Government Areas of Kebbi and Zamfara States respectively.

“Troops made contact with terrorists at various locations and a firefight ensued.

“Following the encounter, troops neutralized seven (7) terrorists and recovered four (4) vehicles and eight (8) motorcycles which were destroyed.

“Troops also recovered three (3) AK 47 rifles, one (1) SMG, thirty-two (32) rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one (1) Baofeng radio, two (2) laptops and ten (10) mobile phones amongst others items.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation FOREST SANITY and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”