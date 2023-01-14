By Chinonso Alozie

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, has distributed food items and other materials to oil communities affected by the recent flood that ravaged the hundreds of communities in Imo state.

The Commission’s Chief Executive, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, made this known to newsmen on Saturday in Owerri while distributing the items to traditional rulers, President-Generals of communities and youth leaders in Imo state.

Komolafe, who was represented by the Zonal Coordinator of the NUPRC in Owerri, Chief Andrew Uviovo, described the gesture as in line with the NUPRC, Corporate Social Responsibility for their host communities.

He mentioned the items among which were 1000 25kg bags of rice, 200 pieces of 4×6 mattresses and 200 blankets, 200 cartons of vegetable oil and others.

Komolafe continued: “The palliatives were targeted at victims of recent flooding in the area to alleviate their sufferings. The Commission will replicate the gesture in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa states and other states affected by the floods.

“We hope these palliatives will go a long way in helping the needy. NUPRC will continue to collaborate in ensuring the collective interest of the Imo people.

“May I request your cooperation to protect oil pipelines to enable us to meet and exceed our OPEC quota and be better able to identify with communities when the need arises.”

Thanking NUPRC, for the donation, one of the Youth leaders, the President of the Obile community, in the Ohaji/Egbema local government area of the state, Mr Kingsley Omoruka, pleaded with the NUPRC, that as part of the ways to end youth restiveness, they should get many of the youths of the host communities to address their challenges.

Photos of the items