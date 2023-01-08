By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS Nigerians continue to feel the impact of 2022 devastating flood, the Technical Working Group of the Presidential Committee on Flood set up by President Muhammadu Buhari for the Development of a Comprehensive Plan of Action for Preventing Flood Disaster in Nigeria, has swung into action as it visited Bayelsa and Rivers States in the South South geopolitical zone of the country to practically assess impact of the flood affected communities.

According to a statement signed by Director, Press and Public Relations, Kenechukwu Offie, the committee visited the two states on Monday January 2, 2023 to Friday January 7, 2023.

Although the first visit and on the spot assessment was in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, where the Team was received by the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Ewhrudjakpo appreciated the visit and assessment while he commended the Federal Government for putting a Presidential Committee together to assess the impact on communities ravaged by the 2022 flood. He told the team that Bayelsa is among the 10 most impacted States in the country by the 2022 flood because of its location at the basin of both rivers Niger and Benue.

However, he appealed to the committee to consider urgent palliative measures to address food production, pollution of water bodies and outbreak of diseases, to articulate in their designs how to tackle the problems of flood and erosion simultaneously in the state caused by the 2022 flood.

The Team Lead, Engr Clement Nze, FNSE, Director General of Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency, NIHSA, noted that the Team will assess and evaluate the information from the different communities to enable sustainable and adequate development of required Action Plan by the Federal Government.

Nze commended the efforts of the Bayelsa State Government for the level of preparedness towards addressing the flood menace, and disclosed that the problems of embarkment and dredging of Rivers Nun and Forcados will be addressed alongside the opening of blocked water channels to ameliorate the menace of flooding in the State.

Meanwhile, areas visited in Bayelsa include Ogbogoro, Famgbe, Amarata, Okutukutu, Ede-Epie, Imiringi, Elebele and Opokunma communities.

Other communities are Amassoma, Onuebum-Otuoke , Sampou-Agbere, Trofani, Odi and Igbogene communities respectively, which the devastating impacts left by the flood were visibly seen in Bayelsa State based on water marks on buildings, silted canals, destroyed dykes, inundated farmlands and erosion of river banks and shorelines.

Similarly, the Team proceeded to Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday 5th January and made a stopover at Mbiama River and the failed portion of East-West Road on the Rivers State axis to ascertain the level of damage by the flood waters.

The Technical Working Group was received by top management staff of Rivers State Ministry of Water Resources led by Mr Naaluba Gentle; Special Assistant to Rivers State Commissioner for Water Resources.

According to Gentle, the flood seriously impacted four Local Government Areas in Rivers State, which were Abua/Odua; Ahoada East; Ahoada West; and Ogba- Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas.

Meanwhile, memos and reports of the damages, levels of remedial works and the recommendations of the States were submitted to the Technical Working Group during the visit.