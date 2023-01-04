.

— Monarchs summoned by govt, security agencies

— Streets deserted, tension high

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

At least five persons have been feared killed, as a new year carnival staged by youths loyal to two warring monarchs in lkare Akoko, Akoko North East area of Ondo state, turned bloody.

Consequently, the two monarchs, Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Saliu Momoh and Oba Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin II, the Owa-Ale of Iyometa, Ikare, have been summoned by both the state government and the security agencies over the breakdown of law and order in the community.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has directed that security personnel be deployed to the troubled community.

The major street in lkare, remained deserted at the time of filling in this report, with both soldiers and police officers patrolling the ancient town.

An age-long rivalry exists between the two monarchs.

Sources told vanguard that intense shootings began on Tuesday evening and continued Wednesday morning.

Shop owners hurriedly closed shop while tension gripped the community

Vanguard gathered that the use of the Okoja area for the use of the carnival sparked the bloodbath

It was gathered that youths from the Olukare area prevented some Owa Ale youth’s use of the Okoja area for celebration and the Owa Ale youths retaliated by stopping the carnival.

A local told vanguard that “You know Ikare is divided and Okoja is like a centre between the two. The Owa Ale people wanted to use the place but Olukare youths stopped them.

“When the Olukare wanted to use the place for the carnival on Tuesday, the Owa Ale people stopped them and there was a crisis. The shooting was much that the town became deserted.

“This morning (Wednesday) the youths mobilised for another attack and the shootings continue. Many shops have been closed down but the police have intervened.”

Contacted, the state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami was silent on the casualties but confirmed that .any people were seriously injured during the bloody clash

Ondo Police spokesman, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the police have been able to calm the situation and returned normalcy to the area.

Odunlami told vanguard that ” the warring parties have been warned to maintain peace , Police and soldiers are patrolling the town to ensure law and order within the area.