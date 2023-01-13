By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

A father, his wife and 2 children have died when fire gutted their residence in Zaria,Kaduna state on Friday.

While confirming the incident to journalists, the Zaria Zone Commander of the Kaduna State Fire Service,Mohammed Umar identified the family members as Mohamned Sani,Raulatu his wife and their two children,Hashim and Fatima.

He said the Fire Service was called when the fire had already destroyed a larger part of the family’s house located at Hajiya Maituwo Street Low Cost Zaria.

He however said that their coming had stopped the fire which occurred around 1 am, from affecting other houses in the area.

It was gathered that late Mohammed Sani who was an Iman in the community and his family members were buried by their relatives in Zaria, according to Muslim rites.