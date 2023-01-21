By Biodun Busari

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy’s gym was gutted by fire that started in his £ 2.5 million Lincolnshire mansion on Thursday.

Local firefighters were called to extinguish the blaze in an outbuilding of Vardy’s luxurious mansion in a small village around 30 minutes away from Leicester.

According to Mirror on Saturday, the fire originated outdoor gym at 3.20 pm but was tackled by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A statement from the fire services said “severe damage” was sustained but no one was hurt or dead in the incident.

The statement further read, “Firefighters were called to reports of an outbuilding on fire at 3.20 pm on January 19.

“The fire resulted in severe damage to 90 per cent of a wooden outbuilding being used as a gym and the equipment. Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.”

It has also been confirmed that the source of the fire was an electrical fault.

Vardy’s wife, Rebekah and their children live together with the English footballer, and she paid tribute to the firefighters on her Twitter page.

“Every cloud and all that. Thankfully no one was hurt…. Buildings and contents are replaceable and the kiddies enjoyed the fire engines. Thank you for being so brilliant @lincolnshirefirerescue.”