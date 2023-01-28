By Victoria Ojeme

International law and finance expert, Dr. Jennifer Douglas, has been nominated for the Wintrade Global Award under the Woman Icon of the year category and would speak at the Wintrade Global Women in Business Summit at the London House of Lords, London, United Kingdom.

Dr. Douglas, who made the list of 100 Most Reputable Africans, weeks ago, is an international lawyer with over 25 years of experience working in finance, law, education, and the non-profit sector, in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and the UAE, is the founder of the Gede Foundation.

The award ceremony, which would celebrate the 25th Anniversary milestone of the Annual Summit of the Women In Trade event for 2023, will take place in three (3) locations of the London Stock Exchange, Lloyd’s of London and the London House of Lords, on 13th, 14th and 15th of March, respectively.

Dr. Douglas headed the insolvency and restructuring practice where she advised rapidly growing private and public companies and supported their executives, directors, investors and advisors. She undertakes a fair amount of regulatory and compliance work, restructuring of debt portfolios and receivership.

She now advises and facilitates key business and government relationships and strategic opportunities for companies looking to invest in Africa.

Dr. Douglas was a former Assistant Professor at the American University, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, where she taught Public International Law and African Politics. At AU, she supervised thesis students and was an adviser on the University’s United Nations Program.

Dr. Douglas is a member of the International Bar Association and the Nigeria Bar Association. participates in the creation of new communities and charities, as the founder and member of the Board of Trustees of Gede Foundation, a non-profit foundation, with UN Observer status, whose mission is focused on bringing underserved and stigmatised health burdens ‘out of the shadows’ through advocacy and quality research on mental health.

She has also worked as a consultant electoral observer for the UN Observer Mission in South Africa (UNOMSA).

Wintrade was founded by His Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant for Greater London, Yvonne Thompson CBE, FRSA.