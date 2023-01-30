Lagos, Nigeria – FilmOne Entertainment, Zeb Ejiro’s Zeb Productions, and Kayode Kasum’s FilmTrybe are proud to announce the revival of the classic film “Domitila: The Reboot.”

The movie is set 27 years after the original release and will be in cinemas by Easter 2023.

The all-star cast of Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Doris Aniunoh, Elvina Ibru, Chiwetalu Agu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Ejiro Onojaife, and Onyinye Odokoro bring the exciting story of four prostitutes who find themselves at a crossroad and must join forces in their tale of survival to life.

This thrilling action, crime, and thriller film will take viewers on a journey filled with twists and turns as they fight to survive.

The modern twist on a classic story is a reflection of the convergence of old and new and how far Nollywood has come in the last 27 years.

The film is a testament to the growth and evolution of the Nigerian film industry, showcasing the skills and talents of some of the industry’s biggest stars.

“Domitila: The Reboot” is a must-see movie for all fans of the original and for those who enjoy a good thriller. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas by Easter 2023 and is sure to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Distributors of the film, FilmOne, in a statement, said they are thrilled to bring this classic story to a new generation of movie-goers.

“We have put a modern twist on the tale, but at its core, it’s still the same story of survival and perseverance that fans of the original love. This film is a celebration of the rich heritage of Nollywood and the incredible talent in our industry,” said Kene Okwuosa, the Group CEO of FilmHouse Group.

For fans of the original, “Domitila: The Reboot” promises to bring back memories and create new ones.