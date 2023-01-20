Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practice and Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has called on state governors to join its efforts at fighting corruption.

Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, the ICPC Chairman, gave the charge on Friday during the inauguration of the ultra-modern prototype office of ICPC in Lokoja.

He said that the fight against “is enormous and challenging” which called for the cooperation and support of all the 36 states including Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“This is because ICPC will not relent in its effort to fight corruption to the barest minimum.

“Therefore, the support and cooperation of all the state governors to our struggle will go a long way in defeating corruption.

“It will interest you to know that in spite of the daunting challenges, we are making progress in the fight against corruption, because a lot of progress has been made,” he said.

Owasanoye said that the commission planned to have offices in the 36 states of the federation including Abuja to ensure that the staff of the commission could operate in an environment conducive for better performance.

He expressed gratitude to Kogi government for approving the land in which the new edifice was built.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi said that his administration would continue to partner with the commission for it to achieve its mandate in the fight against corruption.

Represented by the State Secretary to the Government, Dr Folashade Arike, the governor expressed gratitude to the ICPC chairman for putting up such a befitting edifice in Kogi.

“It’s unfortunate that corruption weakens civil service delivery and economic development of any state or nation.

“This is why my administration has setup transparency and accountability unit in the state Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, to check and scrutinise all government expenditure,” Bello noted.

Also, Sen. Lekan Balogun, who represented the Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-corruption, Sen. Abdul Suleiman-Kwari, lauded the state government for the support for ICPC in the state.