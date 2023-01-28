By Biodun Busari

The world football governing body, FIFA, on Friday, has suspended Uruguayan captain, Diego Godin and striker Edinson Cavani for a match each.

Also, FIFA imposed four-match ban each on Fernando Muslera and Jose Maria Gimenez, according to The Goal.

The four Uruguayan football players were hit with these different match bans following their roles in confronting a referee, Daniel Siebert after their World Cup game against Ghana.

FIFA instituted proceedings against the players who angrily harassed the referee after crashing out of the tournament in Qatar, in spite of beating Ghana 2-0 in their final group match on December 2.

In the Group H deciders, Uruguay had one secured a 50% chance in the last-16 before South Korea scored in stoppage time to beat Portugal 2-1

The result made the Koreans went through by virtue of scoring one goal more than the South Americans over their three matches.

The German referee, Siebert, decided not to award penalties for tackles on Darwin Nunez in the opening half and Cavani in the dying minutes, with striker Luis Suarez saying after the game that FIFA was “against Uruguay”.

The players will also have to carry out football-related community service, and will pay fines of up to 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,701).

The Uruguayan FA was additionally fined 50,000 Swiss francs for the behaviour of its supporters and team members, The Goal said.

Uruguay were also ordered to partially close their stadium for their next FIFA “A” international match as hosts.