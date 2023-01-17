President of the Freelance and Independent Broadcaster’s Association of Nigeria (FIBAN), Comrade Desmond Nwachukwu has sworn in the newly elected officers of the association and charged them to work in tandem with the association’s objectives.

The swearing-in was held on Tuesday, at the Association secretariat in Abeokuta, Ogun State of the Association.

The President charged the newly elected officers to be steadfast and dedicated to work for the progress of the association.

The election was held on 13th January 2023 at Ado-Ekiti, where the new leadership emerged.

The President however explained that the newly elected officers are meant to commence administration on the 19th of January when his administration would come to an end.

Comrade Desmond who expressed his appreciation to the association urged that existing concerns be buried for the progress of the association.

He said, “Their tenure is expected to begin on the 19th of January when my tenure as president of the association would come to an end, but exigencies of office and other commitment, which includes lined-up activities, necessitated the swearing-in before that day. By 19th of January, other formalities will be concluded.” He explained.

“I feel satisfied having given the association my best, since January 19th, 2017, till date. It has been loaded with activities and it has had its ups and downs.

“I appreciate the support of all members for their support and also appeal that they extend the same love to the incoming administration.

“I am not unaware that some people are misinformed, misguided and not in tune with the realities on the ground, on that basis there are a few aggrieved. I assure them that this association is ours and we must always see to it that we maintain our brotherhood, and remain united.

“I appeal that they bury their hatred and even as they express their concerns, they should take cognizance of the fact that this is a family misunderstanding and in the end, we can come together again as one united association, because in unity lies our progress.” He submitted.

In the same vein, the FIBANEC Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo (Imalian boy), who presented the Certificates to the newly elected officers gave the statistics of the election which led to the emergence of the president, and other officers of the association.

“As regards the process of the election, some officers won unopposed and we have three officers that won unopposed. We have some key positions that we cannot just do because their running mates decided to boycott the election, so we conducted the election and winners emerged.

“For me to put the record straight, Eight states; Akwa Ibom, Borno, Edo, Kogi, Ogun, Abuja (FCT), Ondo and Ekiti; participated in the election and at the end of it, the President-elect, Comrade Taiwo Adebayo Gold emerged with 62 votes; first Vice President (VP1), Dr. Helen Okon won with 64 votes; the General Secretary, Ogun Sina Kikelomo, won with 61 votes; Prince Saliu Oluwafemi won the post of the Assistant General Secretary, while the Second Vice President candidate boycotted the election.”

“After the elections, we could not do the swearing-in due to one reason or the other. Hence, today, we are here to do the swearing-in.”

In furtherance, the newly elected president promised to extend his hand of fellowship to the aggrieved members of the association, saying that in the area of leadership drive, he would extend the tentacles of the association to many other states.

He appreciated the incumbent president, Comrade Desmond for making the association truly national by extending its membership to other states in the country beyond the Southwestern states.

He however, appealed to all members across the country to join hands with him to ensure that the administration delivers the set objectives.