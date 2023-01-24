…we’ll continue to commission projects until handing over

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, yesterday, maintained that the Federal Government’s initiatives through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources have boosted Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene.

Adamu stated this in a remark during the ‘Review Meeting for the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Sector’ held in Abuja.

According to him, the Buhari-led administration has been committed since 2015 till date in the provision of adequate Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH, which had improved the lives of Nigerians, economic development and productivity in line with national and global targets.

He said Federal Government’s efforts in addressing sector challenges and improving the sustainable access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH, services to Nigerians is traceable to initiatives and programmes including the roll out of Partnership for Expanded Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) Programme; declaration of a state of emergency and the National WASH Action Plan to revitalize the WASH sector; roll out of the ‘Clean Nigeria: use the toilet’ Campaign and Executive Order 09, and among others.

The Minister also highlighted some achievements recorded in the sector, which include the validation of the Draft National Roadmap for Water Quality Management; Domestication of Hydrogen Sulphide vials production for Water Quality Monitoring; Capacity building for laboratory staff on Public Water Audit to strengthen the enforcement of the National Standard for Drinking Water Quality, and series of trainings geared at building capacities on different approaches and thematic areas such as Community Led Total Sanitation (CLTS), Hygiene Promotion, Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management, Sanitation Marketing and Community Water safety plan carried out to strengthen capacity for quality implementation and attainment of sustainable WASH improvements in Nigerian communities.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that the Federal Government through the Ministry of Water Resources launched the 2021 WASHNORM report and the National Roadmap for Hand Hygiene for all, while the minimum package and contingency plans for Hand Hygiene supply chain are being finalized.

While emphasizing the need to sustain partnership in accelerating stakeholders engagement and community mobilization, he (Adamu) also noted that the Federal Government has kick-started the process of integrating the Africa Sanitation Policy Guidelines (ASPG) into Nigerian National policies which is expected to inform the development of the National WASH Policy.

He expressed optimism that instituting a Joint Sector Review ( JSR) for the WASH sector in Nigeria will help to align all sector actors to the same vision and aspirations and also promote joint accountability.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Didi Walson-Jack, in an address of welcome, said that the presentations to be made at the review meeting are expected to highlight the successes, challenges and lessons learnt across the thematic areas, and provide the basis for robust engagement of stakeholders in order to arrive at recommendations that will ensure the sustainability of results, and identification of priorities for future engagements

Walson-Jack further stated that the Federal Ministry of Water Resources under the leadership of the Minister remains committed to raising the profile of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in the country, and ensuring sustainable access to basic WASH services for all Nigerians by 2030 in line with Sustainable Development Goals, and enduring legacy of his tenure.