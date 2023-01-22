By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, during the weekend, pledged to support staff welfare initiatives of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

Sambo pledged at the 2022 Year Long Service/Merit Award of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

The Minister further congratulated awardees and the entire workers of the NPA for their teamwork and contributions to the successes being recorded.

“Let me pledge to you all that the Ministry under my watch will continue to provide unflinching support for all initiatives of the Authority’s management geared towards the promotion of staff welfare.

“As someone that loves to identify with human virtues, I was highly elated when I received the invitation from the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority to be part of this noble effort.

“Today, we celebrate employees who have dedicated twenty years of their lives to the service of Nigeria through the Authority for twenty years and those in the merit category who have accomplished exceptional feats through uncommon dutifulness.

“In my maiden visit to the Authority upon appointment as Minister of Transportation, whilst, I had commended the Managing Director for the unprecedented performance in revenue generation and remittance.

“He had solicited my backing and support to fast track the processes and procedures necessary for the implementation of staff salary increase which I immediately acceded to, and today I am delighted it has been achieved,” he said.

He added that the celebration demonstrates that the Managing Director and his team understand that organizations that want to create and sustain superior performance must put people first.

The high point of the event was the presentation of awards to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and the Award of Recognition for Quality Maritime Leadership to the honorable Minister of Transportation.