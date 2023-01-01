.

The Minister of Women Affairs Mrs Pauline Tallen, says the Federal Government would sustain the reward given to every first baby of the year and also monitor their development.

The minister stated this on Sunday while welcoming the First Baby of the year 2023, a baby boy named, Chimemla Testimony Uchenna at the Kubwa General Hospital in Abuja.

Tallen, represented by Mr Ali Madugu, Director Child Development Department in the ministry said the tradition of rewarding the baby of the year had been sustained since 2012.

She pledged the commitment of the ministry to monitor their growth and development.

Also, Mrs Aisha Buhari, Wife of the President, advised expectant mothers to ensure proper antenatal care, engage in six months of exclusive breastfeeding and strictly observe immunisation programmes to ensure adequate care for their babies.

Mrs Buhari, represented by Hajiya Rukayat Gunri, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration, stressed the need to register the birth of new babies by the National Population Commission to enable the government plan for their welfare.

“It is important to mention that exclusive breastfeeding is important for children and I would like to encourage mothers to strictly do so during the first six months to provide adequate nutrition and help the growth and development of babies.

“We always advise mothers and pregnant women to attend antennal and postnatal clinics to minimise incidences,” she said.

Also, Dr Lasisi Muhideen, Medical Director, Kubwa General Hospital said that the hospital remained affordable for women and children in the provision of healthcare needs in the FCT.

Mrs Amarachi Uchenna, the mother of the new baby expressed appreciation to the wife of the president for the gift, and assured that the donated materials would be used for the welfare of the baby.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government has been presenting gift items to children born on January 1st sincd 2012.

NAN also reports that gift items were presented to other mothers in the maternity ward of the Kubwa General Hospital.