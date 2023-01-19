By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

THE Federal Government, FG, has announced construction of 116 housing units of two bedroom semi-detached bungalows at Gwagwalada, in Abuja.

The project would be carried-out through the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation’s Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) programme.

Delivering her keynote address at the Ground-Breaking ceremony organised by the Office, in partnership with the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board, FGSHLB, financiers of the project, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, reiterated that the FISH programme came on board to mitigate housing deficits amongst Civil Servants, who were not able to get decent abode after the monetization policy.

She affirmed that the Ceremony is an indication of a turning point in the attainment of the government’s agenda of enhancing the welfare of Civil Servants, through the provision of quality and affordable housing.

While expressing delight on the positive outcome experienced since the inauguration of an Inter-Ministerial Implementation Committee on the FISH Programme to address public sector housing deficit, Dr Yemi-Esan thanked the Federal Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, for providing about five hectares of land in a prime area of Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

She also hoped for more of such, in near future, adding that the Office is looking towards adopting modern technologies and solutions, which are acceptable for the construction of affordable and durable abodes for Civil Servants.

She expressed readiness to engage and partner with reputable developers and other well-meaning stakeholders, especially in the areas of mortgage and alternative financing.

She said that the Estate, when completed, would provide comfort to Civil Servants, as well as aid the transformation of the Gwagwalada landscape.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office (SWO) – OHCSF, as well as the Chairman, Governing Council, Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB), Dr. Ngozi Onwudiwe, while highlighting that the Ceremony is a testament of the commitment towards improving the welfare of the Civil Servants, also noted that it was the beginning of good collaboration with FGSHLB.

In his remark, the Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Mr. Olusola Idowu Adesola , also noted that the infrastructural policy of the Federal Government has continually ensured that residents of the FCT and by extension, Civil Servants have decent accommodation.

Also, the Minister, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fasola, SAN, CON, while commending the leadership qualities of the HoCSF in ensuring that things get done at the appropriate time, promised to allocate more land, in order to achieve the infrastructural policy mandate of the Federal Government.