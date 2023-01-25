.

…including eight directors

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

OVER 1,131 workers of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC including deputy directors have been elevated to new grade levels in the Federal Civil Service.

They were promoted based on the result of the Scheme’s last promotion and evaluation exercise.

Following the outcome of the promotion examination, eight members of the management staff of NYSC were promoted to the position of Director on salary grade level seventeen (17).

They are; Aremu Kehinde, Abdullahi Yusuf Baba, Amusan Oluwole Julius, Chukwu Chiwendu, Fasakin Bona Adibeli, Isa Abdulazeez Onimisi, Ibrahim Abdul Muhammed and Ahijo Yahaya.

While presenting letters of promotion to some of the successful candidates in her office in Abuja on Wednesday, the Acting Director General of NYSC, Mrs Christy Uba, advised them to let the promotion spur them into greater performance in the discharge of their duties.

She added that the Scheme expects more commitment, loyalty, diligence and selfless service to the Scheme.

“Promotion comes with hard work. Let me use this medium to congratulate the successful candidates while hoping that the promotion will spur them to greater performance,” Uba said.