The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) has postponed the forthcoming 7th National Youth Games (NYG) billed for Asaba, Delta in February.

In a statement by Mohammed Manga, Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, quoting Ismaila Abubakar, the Permanent Secretary, the postponement was due to the upcoming General Elections.

“The postponement is due to logistics and time constraints, especially, taking cognisance of the commencement of the General Elections slated for February 25, 2023.

“ While regretting all the inconveniences the postponement might cause its stakeholders, a new date for the Games will be announced after the elections,” he said.

Meanwhile the Games was earlier billed for Feb. 8 to Feb. 18.