.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Vice-Chancellor, of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ile, Osun state, Professor Simeon Bamire has disclosed that the high cost of fertilizer and insecurity are responsible for the persistent hike in food prices in the country.

He stressed the need for massive food production to tackle food price hikes and food security.

Speaking at the annual stakeholders meeting of the African Agri-food Knowledge Transfer Partnership Programme (AAKTP), held at the OAU Conference Centre on Tuesday, he said massive food production will enhance healthy competition that could eventually lead to price stability and control.

According to the Professor of Agricultural Economics, insecurity, the high cost of fertilizer and other factors is presently affecting food sufficiency across the country thereby leading to hike in the prices of food items.

“However, massive food production will naturally pull people out of poverty, enhance healthy rivalry, force food prices down and ensure stability due surplus of agricultural products.

“The University is vital to achieving massive food production due to the presence of personnel and knowledge to achieve the target. Here at OAU, we are evolving the industry by involving in processing and harnessing the value chain to meet the need of our people. If we get the support of financial institutions we can extend our services to the state, regional and international levels.

“I strongly believe that indiscriminate hike of food prices will become history once government embark on massive food production and level of poverty will drop significantly”.

AAKTP’s African Principal Investigator, Dr Ayodeji Ogunleye said the meeting which is the first in Africa is meant to share knowledge and help agricultural entrepreneurs to advance their products to international standards with a view to producing here and exporting their products.

Ten undergraduates of the OAU and two postgraduate students were awarded scholarships to facilitate engagement in training relating to agricultural cooperatives and partnerships.