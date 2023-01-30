…As constituents chant Obrikism as a way forward for Patani/Bomadi

By Chancel Sunday, BOMADI

As the general elections draw closer, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency, Delta State, Mr Tamarankro Obriki, has assured that his expected victory at the February 25 polls will be determined by massive votes from constituents abandoned for twenty-four years by the incumbent lawmaker, Mr Nicholas Mutu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Obriki gave the assurance during his electioneering campaigns at Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi local government area, yesterday, noting that the time for a better representation had come for the people.

He decried the lackadaisical attitude of the PDP towards the people and the constituency for donkey’s years, stressing that Patani/Bomadi Constituency was deliberately deprived of infrastructural development by its representatives.

He said: “In every four years Mutu will come and tell you that God has sent him again to contest, and he has been doing this since 1999 till date and still wants to continue. What about others who are coming out to contest, are they sent by the devil? It’s enough of this humiliation and deceit.

“We’re lacking effective representation, we want somebody that will stand up in that Green Chambers to present issues affecting us here, and I’m here to provide that because Mutu has failed the people and the constituency woefully.

“This election is one man one vote, I urge you to pick up your PVCs in anger on that election day, cast your votes for the APC to chase Mutu out of the seat. A broom is used to clean the house, Mutu has desecrated the Patani/Bomadi seat in the hallowed Chambers and it must be swept clean.

“My strategy to win this election is simply your votes. Votes of the constituents abandoned by Mutu for twenty-four years are my strategy to win this election because the people are my structure”.

However, the Director of Campaigns, The Obrikism Movement, Dr John Agori, and a host of supporters from Patani and Bomadi, disclosed that the objective of the movement was to uproot politicians hindering development in the constituency, expressing the belief that VIC