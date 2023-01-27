Abike-Dabiri-Erewa

By Yinka Kolawole

The Federal Government through the office of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has assured Russian investors of improved security for investments in the country, adding that the government is also tackling bureaucratic challenges hindering Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, NIDCOM, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, speaking at a business forum organised by Nigeria in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Russian Chapter, said Nigeria remains the investment destination for FDIs.

Her words: “There are many Nigerians in Russia who want to come back home and invest as Russia is also looking to Africa for investment. We have our challenges, but there is no doubt about the fact that Nigeria is still a destination for investment.

“There is no where you cannot invest in Nigeria. We are blessed. We are solving bureaucratic challenges to attract investments. We will solve our problems. Insecurity is still a challenge, but it is being tackled.”

On his part, the Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora and Foreign Relations to the Lagos State Governor, Jermaine Sanwo-Olu, said the Lagos State government is the most diaspora friendly government in the federation.

Chairman, NIDO Russia, Sampson Uwem-Edimo, said the purpose of the event is to make Nigerians living outside Nigeria to understand the need to look back home and try to contribute economically into the country.

“We want to make Nigerian companies and Nigerians living in Russia cooperate with Nigerians living here, producing agricultural products to ship it directly to Russia to balance the trade,” he said.