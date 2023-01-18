.

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA –DETERMINED to ensure mass participation of residents of the Federal Capital Territory, especially indigenous inhabitants in the voting exercise during the forthcoming general elections,the Federal Capital Territory Administration in collaboration with the leadership of indigenes of the area have begun Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVC collection drive.

To this end,heads of the 62 electoral wards of Abuja have been engaged to drive home the PVC collection message to the people at the grassroots level.

The development followed the perceived poor turnout of registered voters to obtain their PVCs ahead of the elections billed to commence on February 25, with presidential and National Assembly elections.

Speaking at the event initiated by the Special Assitant to the FCT Minister on Youth Matters, Commandant Isaac David, the Minister of State for FCT,Dr (Mrs) Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, represented by Mrs Aisha Baiyee, charged residents of the FCT to obtain their PVCs so they can actively participate to elect their preferred leaders in the forthcoming election.

Noting that voting in elections was their civic responsibility, Dr Aliyu told the people not to allow the opportunity of contributing to choosing their preferred leaders to pass them.

Commandant Isaac David, who is also the Executive director, of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organization, AOIYEO, explained that he initiated the event to encourage youths of the FCT to actively participate in the voting exercises during the forthcoming general elections.

“If you can agree with me, across the 36 states including FCT, we are the first people to initiate a programme called ‘Collect Your PVC Close To Your Ward.” The reason is that in this 2023 general elections, the youths want to take the lead in the voting and also the accountability of our leaders in the future because we cannot afford to leave the politics in the hands of our politicians. We need to checkmate them and also guide them. Another reason is that voter cards are important to our lives.

“Those who are living in the communities because they are tired of voting for the bad leaders in the society, are discouraged from getting the PVC. But we really need to enlighten them on why PVC is important to their lives. Not only for voting but for other business angles of it.

“PVC is the only key that you can use to bring your leaders to governance and PVC is the only way you can hold your leaders accountable because any politician is your messenger but without your PVC you have no privilege and the right to call the politicians to be accountable or transparent.

“This is why we deem it fit to hold this programme. It is a very good project, all thanks to the Honourable Minister of FCT who gave a listening ear and approved this project to be driven across the 62 wards of the FCT.

On his part, the Mandate Secretary, Area Councils Services Secretariat, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Dantsoho, who represented the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, expressed happiness that the expectations on the PVC collection were high given the turnout of registered voters in the FCT

He said:”I think the expectations following today’s flag-off should be high. I believe that the generality of the FCT residents could have answered this call to go for the collection of their permanent voter’s card as they can exercise their civic responsibility invoking the right and desirous leaders they believe can give them hope.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman, of the National Association of Nigerian Students, FCT Chapter, Comrade Peter Jesse, noted that mass collection of PVCs would usher in leaders of their choice.

“By collecting our PVCs, it will help us usher in the government we want, it will help us usher in the government we desire. Staying at home, neglecting the collection of our PVC, automatically means we are comfortable with the situation of the country.

“It is on record that the National Association of Nigerian Students took to our various campuses in FCT, to campaign to our students to come out and register and not to just collect their PVCs, but also vote,” he said.