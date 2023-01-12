.

Players in the power sector, manufacturing sector and digital space may experience stricter regulations in the interest of consumers in 2023, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, Babatunde Irukere, has said.

Speaking on Arise Exchange, a special business report section of the Arise News, Irukera, said: “As the commission moves into the 2023 activities with a plan to enforce more penalties, there will be more collaboration, especially with Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, to deepen its regulatory authority.

“Towards the end of last year, FCPC opened an investigation into the activities of some of the biggest importers of power generators in the country and we made headway in sanitizing the area. In particular, the commission has so far tackled cases of wholesome practices across consumer goods, the digital economy and some other sectors.

“Through investigation and intelligence gathering, FCCPC concluded that there were some anti-competitive practices in some sensitive industries such as power, especially the alternative power generating sector. We found out that there is some level of coordination among big players, who play in the 20 to about 200 KVA generators with shady deals.

There were questions about how they were procuring the equipment and what they were importing. There were issues about duty-free weaver or using it to also Import spare parts which are prohibited and whether they were procuring for themselves, essentially engaging illegal transfer pricing.”

The CEO disclosed that the court granted the commission a warrant of search and seizure and it has been executing the warrant simultaneously.

He added that FCCPC has since begun to analyze the evidence, pointing out that some of the allegations have already been confirmed.

“Quite a number of investigations were carried out, especially in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). One of the first things we did was that early in the year, we started engaging the manufacturers about what we consider misleading. For instance, we discovered that they are reducing volume and content without reducing packaging. Of course, we also carried out a major investigation into tobacco for penalties.

“On the operators of the various digital lending platforms, our stand is that there must be a process and a credible model of operation to enhance sanity.”