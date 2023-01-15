Fans are expressing excitement on the fascinating decor of the set of Big Brother Titans, the latest season of the African version of the Banijay reality TV format, which started tonight, with contestants from South Africa and Nigeria.

The show, BBTitans which kicked off on January 15 (today) has got lots of positive ratings from netizens with the top-tier interior design of the house.

Biggie means business for this 2023 #BBTitans reality show. Check out the house decor— George Asamoah (@Geowus30) January 15, 2023

See the Interior decor noowwww. Not that Karashika they did in ilupeju #BBTitans— Bella Hadidn’t (@Sugaarrbaby) January 15, 2023

This Big Brother Titans house is giving LOVE ISLAND INTERIOR ATI DECOR 😍😍 #BBTitans— Selon Luna (@SelonMe) January 15, 2023

There's too much going on with the house decor for me #BBTitans— Laurel E.D 🧑🏽‍🍳💻 (@L4laurel) January 15, 2023

The #BBTitans House is the BEST house we have seen yet on Big Brother Franchise anywhere in Africa. The House is SO giving !— #BBTitans (@TWEETORACLE) January 15, 2023

The Big brother Titans house is mad. It's beautiful #BBTitans pic.twitter.com/Ha4psm3gpo— ATOM of Lagos 💋 🦅 (@ChangeMega) January 15, 2023

Khosi is fine o 😍, omo this #BBTitans house is beautiful, the interior is giving! pic.twitter.com/mXpVcJSqYt— demilade🥑👨🏾‍🍳 (@_demiladee_) January 15, 2023

From the visuals obtained so far from the house and the feelers from the viewers, it seems the show is so far, meeting its mark.

The show, which promises to be the biggest takeover on African TV screens, will feature selected housemates from Nigeria and South Africa in one Big Brother House, playing the game for the ultimate prize of $100,000.

According to the Executive Head, Content, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, the show will entertain the audience with 10 weeks of undiluted entertainment from the Big Brother Titans’ house.